June home sales heat up with warmer weather

And Dayton-area sale prices are rising locally. A cumulative sales volume of $1.7 billion, up 24%, brought the average price up 15% to $187,003 and the median sale price up 14% to $160,800 for the six-month period.

The local supply is getting somewhat better, with 2,207 entries, a 17% boost compared to last June.

“This is the first time since July of last year that more than 2,000 listings were entered in the Multiple Listing Service,” Dayton Realtors said. “For the January-June period, 9,637 listings were entered, a 1.75% increase from the same period last year.”

Surveying the national home sales scene, Nationwide economist Ben Ayers said limited supply will be a factor.

“We still expect existing sales to remain elevated in the second half of 2021 and into 2022 in response to strong demand metrics as the economy recovery accelerates.” Ayers said. “Still, purchases will be limited by the very tight supply conditions unless more listings enter the market soon.”

The overall active MLS single-family and condominium inventory at the end of June stood at 999, representing just a half-month supply of listings based on June’s resale rate.