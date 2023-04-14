Jury finds man not guilty in deadly Dayton stabbing

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Aug. 14, Dayton police responded to a house in the 800 block of Chelsea Avenue.

Maj. Brian Johns previously said there was a disagreement between between Bridges and Osborne and at one point during the fight Osborne was stabbed in the chest.

Bridges was reportedly living with his mother and grandmother at the house and Osborne was visiting Bridges’ mother.

Bridges’ family managed to get Osborne out to the front porch during the argument, but then Bridges came outside with a knife, read a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit.

“Bridges stabbed Osborne one time in the upper right chest with a 6-inch blade,” the document stated. “This stab wound resulted in the death of Osborne.”

Johns said it was not clear what led to the argument.