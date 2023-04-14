BreakingNews
Jury finds man not guilty in deadly Dayton stabbing
Credit: Jim Noelker

A Dayton man was found not guilty in the stabbing death of a Springboro man last year.

Earlier this week, a jury found Eric William Bridges not guilty of two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

A judge ruled a mistrial for a second count of felonious assault after the jury could not reach a verdict. The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office then dismissed the charge.

We have reached out to Bridges’ attorney for a comment.

Bridges was indicted in August in the death of 40-year-old Samuel G. Osborne.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Aug. 14, Dayton police responded to a house in the 800 block of Chelsea Avenue.

Maj. Brian Johns previously said there was a disagreement between between Bridges and Osborne and at one point during the fight Osborne was stabbed in the chest.

Bridges was reportedly living with his mother and grandmother at the house and Osborne was visiting Bridges’ mother.

Bridges’ family managed to get Osborne out to the front porch during the argument, but then Bridges came outside with a knife, read a Dayton Municipal Court affidavit.

“Bridges stabbed Osborne one time in the upper right chest with a 6-inch blade,” the document stated. “This stab wound resulted in the death of Osborne.”

Johns said it was not clear what led to the argument.

