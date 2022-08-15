dayton-daily-news logo
Dayton police investigate 2nd deadly stabbing of weekend

A man was stabbed to death late Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at a house in the 800 block of Chelsea Avenue in Dayton. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

A man was killed Sunday night in the second deadly stabbing of the weekend in Dayton.

Police and medics were called shortly after 8 p.m. to a house in the 800 block of Chelsea Avenue, according to a Dayton Police Department incident report.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has not confirmed the victim’s identity.

A 21-year-old man was arrested late Sunday at the house. He was booked on a preliminary murder charge in the Montgomery County Jail, where he remains held without bond, jail records show.

A woman was stabbed to death Friday evening at her apartment in the 2700 block of Wentworth Avenue in Dayton.

The coroner’s office also has not confirmed her identity.

Deantre Maurice Lloyd, 42, was charged Monday with two counts each of murder and felonious assault.

Lloyd lived with the woman at her apartment, according to reports.

Police are expected to release more details this afternoon on both homicides. We will update this report as more information is available.

