Jury selection starts Monday in court-martial of two-star Air Force general

The military trial was set to begin Jan. 10 at Wright-Patterson, where Maj. Gen. WIlliam Cooley works today with the commander of Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC). The trial was continued until April 18, and it’s expected to last up to two weeks, an Air Force spokesman said.

Cooley is accused of making sexual advances toward a civilian woman, kissing and touching her through her clothes while off-duty in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in August 2018.