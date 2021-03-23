JUST IN: Chaminade Julienne HS pays $710K for downtown property

Dixon may be known locally for the collection of rare cars and other collectibles he kept at the eye-catching “Taj Ma Garaj” building at 300 S. Perry. That collection sold for $5.7 million at an auction in 2019.

Dixon was well known in the local car enthusiast and collector community, former Dayton Daily News photographer Skip Peterson told the newspaper in 2019. Dixon died in 2013.

“He was a passionate car collector and one of the best human beings I’d ever met. He had something called Taj Cruizers, where he used the cars to raise money for local children’s hospitals and Ronald McDonald house. He was a very philanthropic guy,” Peterson told the Dayton Daily News.

The building has been used for CJ class reunions in the past.

The school has been an active property purchaser and developer in its area for years, building practice football fields and Roger Glass Stadium, at the corner of Longworth and Eaker streets. The school also built a tennis court complex along Ludlow as well as a former Dayton Daily News Eaker Street warehouse more than a decade ago, transforming it into a student conditioning center.