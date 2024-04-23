JUST IN: Dayton Regional STEM School plans to buy 9 acres of Kettering land

The deal is for “development which will in turn preserve and/or create positive employment and economic activity,” city records show.

The purchase price for the land will be $550,000 an acre, according to the contract.

For years, the Dayton Regional STEM School has served grades 6-12. Last month, Superintendent Robin Fisher said DRSS will be purchasing land nearby to build a new elementary school. She said the school’s current building isn’t big enough to add elementary students.

The first class of students in grades kindergarten, first, second and fourth will begin in fall 2025, school officials said at that time. The school plans to add third and fifth grade to the school after the first year. Applications will likely be open beginning next January.

The Dayton Regional STEM School isn’t a charter school, but it’s not a traditional public school either. STEM schools have their own designation from the state. They are governed by a local board and overseen by the state.

Kettering City Council is scheduled to address the land sale tonight.