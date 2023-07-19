Just in: Exposed to ‘glass shrapnel,’ Wright-Patt employee hurt in ‘chemical mishap’

An employee working for the Air Force Research Laboratory in building 654 on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was injured after dropping a chemical container, base public affairs said Wednesday.

The employee was taken to Miami Valley Hospital “as a precaution.” The worker was not identified.

According to the base’s account of the situation, the employee accidentally dropped a glass container Wednesday morning while removing chemicals from a refrigerator, “resulting in their injury and exposure to the chemicals.”

The employee suffered “minor burns” and was injured by “glass shrapnel,” the base said.

The employee was decontaminated and taken to the hospital for evaluation. Other employees at the scene were also evaluated and decontaminated, the base said. They were cleared by Wright-Patterson and city of Fairborn first responders, a release from the base said.

According to a 2022 federal construction project solicitation, building 654 is a three-story, concrete-framed research facility on Wright-Patterson’s Area B. It was built in the mid-1980s.

The 2022 design-build project was for renovation of some 6,300 square feet of space on the first floor of the building.

The building has a self-contained ventilation system, so a mass evacuation of the building’s workforce was not required, the base said.

Earlier this month, the base said 1,500 gallons of a non-hazardous, heating and air coolant leaked from the fourth floor of the Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine building, also on Area B.

The base said 1,000 gallons were contained and that around 500 gallons leaked into a sewer system that flows into Montgomery County.

More information about Wednesday’s incident may be made available later, the base said.