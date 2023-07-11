JUST IN: Wright-Patterson says it is responding to heating/coolant spill on Area B

Response crews on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are responding to a heating and coolant systems spill at the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine, building 840, on the base’s Area B.

The spill was reported Tuesday at about 10:52 a.m. Tuesday.

Response crews are still on scene and the situation is ongoing, the base said in a statement released at about 12:30 p.m.

A spokeswoman for the 88th Air Base Wing could not say if building occupants had been evacuated or answer other questions early Tuesday afternoon.

“The situation is ongoing. More information will be made available as we get it,” the spokeswoman said.