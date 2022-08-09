Fairborn Maple Ave project costs pass $4M due to ‘unforseen issues’

To improve safety, under-utilized, on-street parking on the south end of the project will be removed to create a consistent three-lane road section, documents show.

The work also includes some curb replacement, new ADA curb ramps, drainage improvements, new crosswalks, and enhanced pedestrian crossing signs, city records state.

Phase I, which involved Doris Drive to Dayton Drive, included many of the same improvements. It started in 2020 and was completed last year.

Meanwhile, starting Aug. 15, traffic on Maple Avenue will switch to southbound only from Doris to Dayton-Yellow Springs, the city said Monday. The traffic flow will remain this way for the remainder of the project.