BreakingNews
New Roosters restaurant to open Monday in Beavercreek
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Fairborn schools create assistant superintendent’s job, hiring tonight

The Fairborn board of education is set to consider hiring Amy Gayheart as assistant superintendent. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
The Fairborn board of education is set to consider hiring Amy Gayheart as assistant superintendent. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By
5 minutes ago

The Fairborn school district plans to create an assistant superintendent’s position and hire a current central office administrator.

The Fairborn board of education is set tonight to consider a plan to hire Amy Gayheart, the district’s classified personnel/educational services director, to the new job, according to records.

Gayheart has worked in Fairborn schools for more than 20 years and served as acting superintendent while Superintendent Gene Lolli took a leave of absence earlier this year due to surgery for kidney cancer.

The school board is set to vote on a four-year contract with an annual salary of $136,536 starting this month for the new job, which would be responsible for overseeing three central office departments and three supervisors, district records show.

ExplorePOPULAR: Fairborn suing 3M, BASF, 30 other businesses over water contamination concerns

Those reporting directly to the assistant superintendent would be the directors of: certified human resources and student services; curriculum and instruction; and business operations and facilities and construction, according to documents.

The job would also oversee supervisors of maintenance, transportation and food service, records show.

In her current job, Gayheart is responsible for: facility use, classified personnel, food service and workers compensation, the district’s website states.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Wright State University.

The board is set to meet at 5:30 p.m. in the media center at Fairborn High School, 900 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

ExplorePOPULAR: Several Dayton-area restaurants open, close, others coming soon

In Other News
1
Tipp City school board member asks judge to reconsider ruling
2
Miami County residents get new site for BMV, other auto offices
3
Local defense contractor positioned to compete for $7.4 billion in FAA...
4
Millions coming to area school to help with security
5
How to shop for lower electric rates with prices higher this summer

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top