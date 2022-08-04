Fairborn schools create assistant superintendent’s job, hiring tonight

The Fairborn school district plans to create an assistant superintendent’s position and hire a current central office administrator.
The Fairborn board of education is set tonight to consider a plan to hire Amy Gayheart, the district’s classified personnel/educational services director, to the new job, according to records.
Gayheart has worked in Fairborn schools for more than 20 years and served as acting superintendent while Superintendent Gene Lolli took a leave of absence earlier this year due to surgery for kidney cancer.
The school board is set to vote on a four-year contract with an annual salary of $136,536 starting this month for the new job, which would be responsible for overseeing three central office departments and three supervisors, district records show.
Those reporting directly to the assistant superintendent would be the directors of: certified human resources and student services; curriculum and instruction; and business operations and facilities and construction, according to documents.
The job would also oversee supervisors of maintenance, transportation and food service, records show.
In her current job, Gayheart is responsible for: facility use, classified personnel, food service and workers compensation, the district’s website states.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from Wright State University.
The board is set to meet at 5:30 p.m. in the media center at Fairborn High School, 900 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road.
About the Author