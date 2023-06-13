X

JUST IN: Fire officials close investigation of historic Dayton mansion blaze

Fire Department says cause is “undetermined” but probe will be reopened if new information arrives

DAYTON — The cause of a fire that ravaged a historic West Dayton mansion April 23 is uncertain.

What started the blaze at the early 20th century Louis Traxler Mansion on Yale Avenue in the early morning hours that day “will be formally classified as ‘undetermined’,” according to the Dayton Fire Department.

That ruling is “due to the extent of the damage at the incident site, and lack of other available evidence,” Fire Capt. Brad French said in an email to the Dayton Daily News.

“If additional information becomes available, the Dayton Fire Department will re-open the investigation accordingly,” French added.

Dayton fire officials responded to the site around 3 a.m. April 23 after it was fully engulfed, and officials said the intensity of the heat prevented crews from entering. Officials said the fire likely made the mansion a total loss.

The fire occurred a few weeks before the property, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was set to be auctioned at a sheriff’s sale.

No bids were submitted for the auction in May, officials said. Earlier this month, a bid of $41,000 — just above the minimum required offer — was placed on the mansion.

The mansion was added to the National Register of Historic Places individually in 1979 and again in 1984 as part of the Dayton View Historic District, according to Preservation Dayton.

The Flemish Chateauesque-style building was built around 1912 for Louis Traxler — president of the Traxler Department Store — and Adeline Traxler, and was reportedly designed by Harvey Hiestand, founder of Miami University’s College of Architecture, according to Preservation Dayton.

