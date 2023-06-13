JUST IN: Fire officials close investigation of historic Dayton mansion blaze

The fire occurred a few weeks before the property, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was set to be auctioned at a sheriff’s sale.

No bids were submitted for the auction in May, officials said. Earlier this month, a bid of $41,000 — just above the minimum required offer — was placed on the mansion.

The mansion was added to the National Register of Historic Places individually in 1979 and again in 1984 as part of the Dayton View Historic District, according to Preservation Dayton.

The Flemish Chateauesque-style building was built around 1912 for Louis Traxler — president of the Traxler Department Store — and Adeline Traxler, and was reportedly designed by Harvey Hiestand, founder of Miami University’s College of Architecture, according to Preservation Dayton.