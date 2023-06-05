NEW DETAILS: Longtime Dayton-area jeweler going out of business in Oakwood

A longtime Dayton-area business is closing its doors in Oakwood.
Jaffe Jewelers announced it is closing its 2419 Far Hills Ave. location after being in business in the Dayton area for 43 years.
“Locals have trusted Jaffe Jewelers for over four decades!” it said on its Facebook page noting it has “proudly serving our hometown of Dayton.”
Jaffe Jewelers said in 2019 that it planned to move to a larger location in downtown Oakwood. The jeweler moved to 3951 Far Hills Ave. in Kettering near the corner of Far Hills and Stroop Road in 2006, according to Dayton Daily News records. Before that, the store was in downtown Dayton.
“It has been a pleasure to serve our hometown,” the business said on its Facebook page.
The business is offering up to 70% off retail prices on selected merchandise.
