JUST IN: Software ‘bug’ exposes Honda employees for a ‘few hours’

“Limeade, a company that provides employee well-being solutions to Honda, has notified Honda that a software bug caused some trackable activities on its well-being website to be viewable by other Honda participants who joined the same activity,” Honda said in a statement sent to the Dayton Daily News Wednesday evening.

The software glitch, which Honda said was fixed “within a few hours after its discovery,” affected about 775 Honda users in Ohio, the company said.