JUST IN: PUCO staff recommends AES Ohio rate freeze

In response to the OCC last year, PUCO commission members found that AES Ohio’s bid to raise rates “should be adjudicated, rather than dismissed.”

In last week’s filing, PUCO staffers appeared to agree with the OCC’s stance.

“Staff’s position on this issue is that the distribution rate freeze was a term and condition of (the electric security plan),” the 53-page filing said. “Since AES Ohio filed its application to increase distribution rates for this proceeding while operating under the terms of and conditions of (the electric security plan) the commission should not implement new distribution rates until such time that AES Ohio is no longer operating under” the plan.

A message seeking comment was sent to a representative of AES Ohio.

Testifying before the PUCO in January, Kristina Lund, AES Ohio CEO and president, said her company has had “a very fragile financial condition for a long time.”

“We worked very hard for a long time to get our company on the right track financially, and our smart grid investments are a component of that,” Lund testified then.

A PUCO spokesman said late Monday that briefs and reply briefs are the last step in the rate case before a commission decision. The Dayton Daily News gave him questions about the staff recommendation.

In its own brief last week, the OCC again argued against a rate increase.

“Dayton-area consumers should not be charged a penny more for their electric service. That’s because DP&L agreed, in a 2009 settlement, to freeze electric rates while it is charging consumers ($79 million annually) for so-called ‘stability,’” the OCC said.

The rate increase originally sought last year by AES Ohio/DP&L would have amounted to a 14.3% increase in customer bills.

Last August, PUCO staff recommended reducing the annual revenue requested by the utility by about half — from $120.7 million to a range between $61.1 million and $66.6 million.

If the commission passes what PUCO staff first recommended last summer, a customer using 750 kilowatt-hours a month would see a 5.47% increase in their bill.

PUCO members are free to vote as they see fit, regardless of the staff recommendation.