JUST IN: Sports card business plans to open in Centerville

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
15 minutes ago

CENTERVILLE — A new sports card business plans to open this week in Centerville.

Ohio Card Exchange is set to open Tuesday at 101 E. Alex Bell Road, Suite 184, in the Cross Pointe Centre, according to its website.

The business will include NFL, NBA, Major League Baseball and NHL cards. It will have “the connections and know-how to help you level-up your card collection,” its website states.

Operation hours will be Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

The website for the business is www.ohiocardexchange.com.

