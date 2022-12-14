JUST IN: State regulators agree to higher AES Ohio electric distribution rates

However, PUCO staff in the summer of 2021 recommended reducing the annual revenue originally requested by nearly half — from $120 million to a range between $61.1 million and $66.6 million.

Previously, PUCO representatives staff said that if rates were approved at that level, an AES Ohio customer using 750 kilowatt-hours a month would see a 5.47% increase in their bill.

And it’s possible electric bills will increase still further. Dayton-area residents will have a chance to comment on a proposed AES Ohio “electric security” operating plan in a public meeting at 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at Dayton City Hall commission chambers, 101 W. Third St.

That plan — first proposed by AES Ohio in September — would impose new costs on a residential customer using 750 kWh a month of less than $1 before rising to $4 a month in new costs.

That plan also depends on approval by the PUCO, which scheduled the Feb. 2 hearing in Dayton.

Residents can also address written comments to PUCO at 180 E. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio, 43215. Comments should reference case docket number 22-900-EL-SSO.

The Office of the Ohio Consumers Counsel has opposed an increase in distribution rates or any increase tied to a new electric security plan.

“Especially given soaring energy prices and inflation, this is not the time for AES’s proposals to increase the electric rates of Dayton-area consumers,” said J.P. Blackwood, a spokesman for the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel. “We have presented our evidence to the PUCO for why it should completely deny AES’s proposed rate increase this week. We hope the PUCO will protect consumers.”

AES Ohio provides electric transmission and distribution service to more than 527,000 customers across its 6,000 square mile service territory in west central Ohio.