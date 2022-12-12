Public hearing set on plan that would raise electric costs $4 a month

This plan — sometimes called an “electric security” plan — would (if approved) become AES Ohio’s “standard service offer” default rate — the price for electric generation service for customers who do not participate in a government aggregation program or pick a retail electric supplier on their own.

The plan depends on approval by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO), which scheduled the Feb. 2 hearing in Dayton.

You can also address written comments to PUCO at 180 E. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio, 43215. Comments should reference case docket number 22-900-EL-SSO.

And this week: PUCO members Wednesday will consider a separate AES Ohio rate case — a proposal to increase AES Ohio rates for electricity distribution.

A hearing on that is set in Columbus, and it can be seen on the PUCO’s You Tube channel, https://www.youtube.com/@PUCOhio. The hearing is at 1:30 p.m.

The distribution increase first sought by AES Ohio in the fall of 2020 would have amounted to a 14.3% increase in customer bills.

However, PUCO staff recommended reducing the utility’s annual revenue requested by nearly half — from $120 million to a range between $61.1 million and $66.6 million.

If the commission passes what PUCO staff has recommended, a customer using 750 kilowatt-hours a month would see a 5.47% increase in their bill.

AES Ohio provides electric transmission and distribution service to more than 527,000 customers across its 6,000 square mile service territory in west central Ohio.