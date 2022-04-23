JUST IN: Verdict announced in court-martial of ex-AFRL commander

The complainant in the case, the wife of Cooley’s brother, is a civilian woman who is not a Department of Defense employee. Cooley’s brother works for the Air Force in New Mexico as a civilian employee.

Cooley had faced loss of rank, pay and benefits and up to 21 months of confinement. And he may have to register as a sexual offender.

Now, in terms of confinement, the maximum possible sentence is seven years per charge. An Air Force spokeswoman said Saturday Cooley does not now face loss of rank. It was not immediately clear Saturday what impact the conviction will have on Cooley’s career or how a sentence could be shaped.

Gen. Arnold Bunch, commander of Air Force Materiel Command (AFMC), who fired Cooley from his AFRL job in January 2020, is not able to set aside the verdict, an Air Force spokeswoman said.

This is the first time a court-martial of an Air Force general reached trial.

“Today marks the first time an Air Force general officer has been held responsible for his heinous actions,” the victim in the case said through a statement from her personal attorney, Ryan Guilds.

“Sometimes family members are the abusers, abusers who count on silence in order to wield their extensive power,” Guilds added.

The victim in the case cited the inspiration of Vanessa Guillén, an Army soldier who was murdered by a fellow soldier in 2020 while she was stationed in at Ford Hood, Texas.

“Hopefully,” Guilds also said, continuing with his client’s statement, “this will not be as difficult for the next survivor.”

Speaking for himself, Guilds said: “At the end of the day, he (Cooley) was found guilty.”

“If that can be achieved for her, it can be achieved for others. That doesn’t mean it’s easy,” he added.

Cooley has worked as an assistant to Bunch in an AFMC administrative job since an Air Force investigation into the charges against him in late 2019 and early 2020. His brother and sister-in-law brought the matter to the Air Force Office of Special Investigations in December 2019.

No jury was empaneled in the trial, which started April 18. A sentencing phase starts Monday morning at the base.

“Whatever the sentence is, it doesn’t erase what happens,” Guilds said.

“I implicitly trust our military judicial system, and respect the decision of the judge,” Bunch said in a statement Saturday. “As an institution, we are committed to holding all Airmen accountable, regardless of rank, when their actions don’t meet Air Force standards.

Added Bunch: “This entire process has demonstrated the Air Force’s commitment to prevent sexual assault, protect victims and take appropriate action against offenders when it occurs. The trial was impartial, fair and transparent. I appreciate everyone who supported this process for their due diligence in the pursuit of justice, and for doing everything possible to protect both the victim’s rights and the rights of the accused to a fair trial.”

The Dayton Daily News does not name victims of sexual crime.

Don Christensen, a former chief prosecutor of the Air Force and head of the organization Protect Our Defenders, believes this likely marks the effective end of Cooley’s Air Force career, with Christensen expecting a commander at some point initiating a discharge process.

Officers cannot be reduced in rank in a court-martial sentencing, Christensen said. But he said the secretary of the Air Force can reduce Cooley in rank down one star.

And while the sentence might impose a dismissal from the Air Force, which would deprive Cooley of pay and benefits, Christensen said Saturday he would be surprised if the judge took that route.

“When they’ve had a long career like this, you usually don’t see a punitive discharge,” he said.

Still, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall could deny Cooley retirement benefits, Christensen said.