Just over 600 coronavirus cases reported Sunday

In the past 24 hours, nearly 22,000 people started their vaccine dose in Ohio, bringing the total population of those with their vaccine started to nearly 5 million people, or 42.62% of the population. Just over 19,500 people received their second vaccine dose in the past 24 hours, bringing the fully vaccinated population to 4,375,448 people, or 37.43% of the population, the Ohio Department of Health reported.

Hospitalizations in Ohio continue to decline, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. Currently, 821 people are hospitalized in Ohio, an 18% decrease in the past week. In southwest Ohio, 176 people are currently hospitalized.