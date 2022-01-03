Juvenile Court remembers clerk who pushed through medical problems to help Children

“Her strength was amazing. I am who I am because of her,” he said. “Live every day to the fullest, without getting stupid. Cut out the BS. And if you wake up in the morning, do it all over again.”

The court chose to recognize Tammy Detty as the award’s first recipient, who herself beat stage four bladder cancer earlier this year. Going through a series of harrowing medical treatments, Detty remained an advocate for kids in the juvenile court system, working four out of five days a week while undergoing 18 months of the most intense chemotherapy offered by the medical system.

“Many of the families Tammy worked with never knew what she was battling,” Todd Shelley said. “When Tammy gets a new case, that’s her new favorite kid and family. She has 122 favorite kids.”

As a compliance and navigation officer, Detty works with families that may not understand the legal and administrative processes that come with interacting with the Juvenile Court system.

“Families a lot of times wouldn’t do what they’re supposed to because they come in with this tornado brain,” she said. “So we sit down with them and support them through the process.”

Detty credited Felicia Shelley with inspiring her through the process.

“She was a tough young lady. She taught me a lot about strength, about faith,”Detty said. “Everything negative, throw it away. If it’s positive, move forward. We don’t know if we have tomorrow.”