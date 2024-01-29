Kettering apartments for families, seniors could be ready this spring

The Lofts at Kettering Town Center is projected to cost $12.6 million and will be general workforce occupancy affordable housing. The 51 units would serve tenants at 30%, 50% and 60% of area median income. This building includes one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging from 681 to 1,140 square feet, according to property management service company Oberer.

The $12.2 million Senior Village housing project will offer affordable housing to those 55 and older. Floorplans include one- and two-bedroom units ranging from 631 to 849 square feet and will serve seniors at 30%, 50% and 60% of area median income.

Rusty Lykes, the vice president of property management at Oberer, said electrical switching gear for the buildings should arrive in March and will take several weeks to install.

“It’s a gorgeous property,” he said. “And it’s had a lot of interest already.”

Developers CountyCorp and St. Mary Development Corp. are working with Oberer for the two housing projects.

The new housing is across from the Woodman Lanes bowling center and just south of the Dorothy Lane intersection and Delco Park.