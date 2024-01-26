Fraze Pavilion announces first concerts of 2024 season

Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion has announced its first set of concerts for the 2024 season.

The Menus, known for their flair, jokes and musicianship, will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, June 14. Tickets are $5 and general admission.

Get the Led Out, a celebration of “The Mighty Zep,” will perform the music of Led Zeppelin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Tickets are priced at $29-$35.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

That Arena Rock Show, a tribute to ‘70s and ‘80s rock from Aerosmith and AC/DC to Bon Jovi and Guns N Roses, will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16. Tickets are $5 and general admission.

Tickets for these concerts go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3. All concerts are presented by Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley as Fraze Fan Favorites. Ticket prices increase $5 the day of show.

For more information, visit fraze.com.

