Fraze Pavilion announces first concerts of 2024 season

Get the Led Out, a celebration of “The Mighty Zep,” will perform the music of Led Zeppelin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Tickets are priced at $29-$35.

That Arena Rock Show, a tribute to ‘70s and ‘80s rock from Aerosmith and AC/DC to Bon Jovi and Guns N Roses, will perform at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16. Tickets are $5 and general admission.

Tickets for these concerts go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3. All concerts are presented by Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley as Fraze Fan Favorites. Ticket prices increase $5 the day of show.

For more information, visit fraze.com.