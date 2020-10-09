X

Kettering chief wants officers to wear body cameras

By Jen Balduf
Measure to be presented Tuesday to city council

The Kettering Police Department plans to equip its officers with body cameras.

Chief Chip Protsman said the body cameras would help make law enforcement more transparent, according to a release issued Friday evening.

In addition to in-car video cameras in their patrol vehicles, the officers would be equipped with WatchGuard Video body-worn cameras. The cameras function as a combination camera and digital video recorder to collect video and audio evidence.

"I’m very proud of the men and women of the Kettering Police Department for their professionalism and how they treat the public with dignity and respect. The use of body-worn cameras will allow for more transparency and accountability, which will strengthen our trusting partnership with the community,” Protsman stated. “The cameras will also allow our citizens to have more opportunities to witness the tremendous work officers do every day.”

The initiative will be presented Tuesday to Kettering City County for approval.

If approved, the city will purchase 90 body cameras, which will cost $236,030.

