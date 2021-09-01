dayton-daily-news logo
Kettering Health to offer free hand surgery to uninsured as part of Hand Day

By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

Kettering Health’s Hand Center of Excellence is offering free hand surgery for uninsured or underinsured patients at Southview Medical Center.

On Sept. 19, the free surgery will be available for those with the following conditions:

  • Carpal tunnel syndrome
  • Cubital tunnel syndrome
  • Trigger finger
  • Mucous cysts
  • Ganglion cysts
“We are proud to host Hand Day, making it easier for people to get these much-needed surgeries that will have such a positive impact on their lives,” said H. Brent Bamberger, hand and elbow surgeon with Kettering Health. “Performing these surgeries allows us to live our mission and ultimately help those in our community achieve their best health.”

Patients can determine if they’re eligible for free hand surgery by calling 937-558-0155 or visiting ketteringhealth.org/handday.

Those who are eligible will be scheduled for a free appointment on Sept. 12 at at Cassano Health Center, 165 Edwin C Moses Blvd. in Dayton, or Orthopedic Associates of SW Ohio, 7677 Yankee St. in Centerville. Those who are eligible for surgery will have the procedure done on Sept. 19.

Surgery and follow-up care will be provided for free.

