Kettering Health to offer free hand surgery to uninsured as part of Hand Day

“We are proud to host Hand Day, making it easier for people to get these much-needed surgeries that will have such a positive impact on their lives,” said H. Brent Bamberger, hand and elbow surgeon with Kettering Health. “Performing these surgeries allows us to live our mission and ultimately help those in our community achieve their best health.”

Patients can determine if they’re eligible for free hand surgery by calling 937-558-0155 or visiting ketteringhealth.org/handday.