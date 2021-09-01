NEW DETAILS: Kettering Health plans for $10M medical building at ex-Kroger in Centerville approved

CENTERVILLE — Plans by Kettering Health for a $10 million physician office building at the former Kroger in Centerville Place have been approved by the city’s planning commission.
The commission Tuesday night voted on a major site plan for the project, which the health care provider said would operate under the Kettering Physician Network at 1023 S. Main St.
Centerville officials have said the Kettering Health proposal on the 15.2-acre property will add jobs, health care options and redevelopment to a site that has been vacant since 2011.
The Kettering Health renovation is targeted for completion in about a year, Jerad Barnett, president and CEO of Synergy Building Systems, a Beavercreek firm representing the landowner, has said
It would include about 66,000 square feet used for “primarily clinical” operations, according to Barnett.
The land is owned by Queen City Lease Management LLC, Montgomery County records show. Queen City bought the land in 2017 for $9.2 million, documents state.