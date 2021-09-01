dayton-daily-news logo
X

NEW DETAILS: Kettering Health plans for $10M medical building at ex-Kroger in Centerville approved

Kettering Health has plans for a physician office building at the former Kroger in Centerville Place. CONTRIBUTED
Caption
Kettering Health has plans for a physician office building at the former Kroger in Centerville Place. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By Nick Blizzard
27 minutes ago

CENTERVILLE — Plans by Kettering Health for a $10 million physician office building at the former Kroger in Centerville Place have been approved by the city’s planning commission.

The commission Tuesday night voted on a major site plan for the project, which the health care provider said would operate under the Kettering Physician Network at 1023 S. Main St.

Centerville officials have said the Kettering Health proposal on the 15.2-acre property will add jobs, health care options and redevelopment to a site that has been vacant since 2011.

ExploreEARLIER: Centerville schools COVID-19 mask rules criticized for lack of exemptions

The Kettering Health renovation is targeted for completion in about a year, Jerad Barnett, president and CEO of Synergy Building Systems, a Beavercreek firm representing the landowner, has said

It would include about 66,000 square feet used for “primarily clinical” operations, according to Barnett.

The land is owned by Queen City Lease Management LLC, Montgomery County records show. Queen City bought the land in 2017 for $9.2 million, documents state.

ExplorePOPULAR: Centerville schools land sale would create new largest park for district

In Other News
1
Kettering Health to offer free hand surgery to uninsured as part of...
2
Proposed apartments removed from latest $265M Springboro Easton Farm...
3
Miami County considering costly rehab of fairgrounds’ grandstand
4
Miamisburg restaurant to shut down later this week
5
Groups target veteran food insecurity with new donations
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top