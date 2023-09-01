Kettering Holiday at Home: What you need to know about event this weekend

BreakingNews
Another record number of parade entries and tens of thousands of people are expected for Holiday at Home this weekend.

The three-day Kettering festival in its 64th year has 127 units registered for Monday’s centerpiece event, organizers said.

The near mile-long march up Far Hills Avenue (Ohio 48) to just south of Dorothy Lane featuring Grand Marshal Jamie Jarosik, a Kettering resident and WDTN meteorologist, surpasses last year’s count by 12, according to officials.

“It should go pretty good,” HAH President Jerry Fitzharris said. “We do a lot of publicity as far as social media, that’s where a lot of people hear about it.”

Far Hills will be shut down from Stroop Road to Dorothy from 2 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Kettering police said. Detours will be posted for traffic in each direction.

The festival starts Saturday night with a gala at the Presidential Banquet Center. A $5,000 scholarship and two for $2,500 will be awarded to students in communities that include Beavercreek, Bellbrook, Centerville, Kettering, Miamisburg, Moraine, Sugarcreek Twp. and West Carrollton, Fitzharris said.

The selection is based largely on academics, but “they have to show us some community service on their application,” he added.

Sunday and Monday will include arts and crafts, a children’s zone, auto shows as well as entertainment in and around Lincoln Park Civic Commons and the Fraze Pavilion.

More than a dozen performers and bands will be among the featured entertainment. Vintage Volkswagens from the 1950s-70s will be in the car show spotlight Sunday while classic, invitation-only vehicles will be on the display the final day, Fitzharris said.

HOLIDAY AT HOME HIGHLIGHTS

Grand marshal

• Jamie Jarosik, Kettering resident and WDTN meteorologist.

Saturday

•6 p.m.-10 p.m.: Gala, Presidential Banquet Center, Kettering.

Sunday and Monday

•10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Arts and crafts, Fraze Pavilion, Kettering. Concessions available.

•11 a.m.-6 p.m.: Children’s zone, next to the Christ United Methodist Church near Lincoln Park.

•Noon-5p.m.: Auto show, Lincoln Park entrance.

•10 a.m.-6 p.m.: Entertainment, Fraze Pavilion Archway and The Woods in Lincoln Park.

Monday

•7:50 a.m.: 5K run and kids fun run.

•9:55 a.m.-noon: Parade, Far Hills Avenue (Ohio 48) from Stroop Road to just south of Dorothy Lane. Far Hills will close from Shroyer Road to Dorothy from 2 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sources: Holiday at Home and the city of Kettering.

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor's degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

