BreakingNews
Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Cedarville man with dementia

JUST IN: Kettering restaurant targets opening date for 1st area site

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

KETTERING — A restaurant new to the Dayton-area market and expanding in Ohio plans to open a Kettering site this fall.

Taco John’s is targeting an Oct. 16 opening of the 4045 Wilmington Pike restaurant that is under construction, according to a company spokeswoman.

The 2,106 square-foot location in front of the large Meijer store will have 30 to 40 part- and full-time employees and a seating capacity of 50, said Marin Suska, Taco John’s media services director.

There is already a large row of fast-food restaurants ringing that Meijer store, including Burger King, Popeye’s, Lee’s, Wendy’s, McDonald’s and Dunkin, as well as some sit-down restaurants.

ExploreRELATED: Gas station chain files more documents aiming for Kettering Golden Nugget site

The Wyoming-based restaurant business opened a site in Butler County this spring with a West Chester Twp. location. It also plans to open in Montgomery County’s Miami Twp. next year.

Its menu features tacos, burritos, quesadillas and desserts, along with breakfast options.

Taco John’s, which started in 1968, has more than 380 locations in 22 states, including Ohio sites in Athens, Bellville and Circleville, according to its website.

Operating hours for the Kettering restaurant have not been determined, Suska said.

ExplorePOPULAR: ‘I’m going to be homeless’: Ohio Medicaid collects $87.5M from families after loved ones’ death
In Other News
1
Power restored to thousands in Montgomery County
2
Endangered Missing Adult Alert issued for Cedarville man with dementia
3
A pair of parcels near Wright-Patt positioned for possible development
4
Dayton school bus hub to get extensive renovation
5
RSV immunization urged for newborns isn’t a vaccine - here’s the...

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top