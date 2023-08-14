JUST IN: Kettering restaurant targets opening date for 1st area site

KETTERING — A restaurant new to the Dayton-area market and expanding in Ohio plans to open a Kettering site this fall.

Taco John’s is targeting an Oct. 16 opening of the 4045 Wilmington Pike restaurant that is under construction, according to a company spokeswoman.

The 2,106 square-foot location in front of the large Meijer store will have 30 to 40 part- and full-time employees and a seating capacity of 50, said Marin Suska, Taco John’s media services director.

There is already a large row of fast-food restaurants ringing that Meijer store, including Burger King, Popeye’s, Lee’s, Wendy’s, McDonald’s and Dunkin, as well as some sit-down restaurants.

The Wyoming-based restaurant business opened a site in Butler County this spring with a West Chester Twp. location. It also plans to open in Montgomery County’s Miami Twp. next year.

Its menu features tacos, burritos, quesadillas and desserts, along with breakfast options.

Taco John’s, which started in 1968, has more than 380 locations in 22 states, including Ohio sites in Athens, Bellville and Circleville, according to its website.

Operating hours for the Kettering restaurant have not been determined, Suska said.