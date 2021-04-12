X

Kettering mayor candidate makes run official

A former state senator officially announced Monday afternoon she is running for Kettering mayor. NICK BLIZARD/STAFF

Credit: Nick Blizzard

By Nick Blizzard

KETTERING – A former state senator officially announced Monday afternoon she is running for Kettering mayor.

Peggy Lehner made that declaration on Facebook after saying she planned to seek the seat earlier in the year.

“It is going to take someone with a deep understanding of this community to help restore its vibrancy after the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said on Facebook.

Lehner, 70, will be running against Kyle Boze, 30, a former Fairmont girls basketball coach.

Both pulled petitions earlier for the November election to replace term-limited Mayor Don Patterson. Petitions for Boze have been filed, according to the Montgomery County Board of Elections. The deadline to file petitions is Aug. 19, records show.

Lehner was a Kettering City Councilwoman from 1998-2008 before being elected to the Ohio General Assembly, where she served 12 years.

Peggy Lehner

Credit: FILE

Boze, who announced his candidacy earlier this year, had a business career before becoming an educator five years ago, according to his campaign.

Since then, he has started the Fairmont Leadership Academy and was the recipient of the 2018-2019 Kettering Outstanding Teacher Award, his campaign said.

Boze has said campaign will be centered on four focuses: development; fiscal responsibility; community engagement; and government accountability.

Kyle Boze

Credit: FILE

