Kettering mayor candidate makes run official

Lehner was a Kettering City Councilwoman from 1998-2008 before being elected to the Ohio General Assembly, where she served 12 years.

Peggy Lehner Credit: FILE Credit: FILE

Boze, who announced his candidacy earlier this year, had a business career before becoming an educator five years ago, according to his campaign.

Since then, he has started the Fairmont Leadership Academy and was the recipient of the 2018-2019 Kettering Outstanding Teacher Award, his campaign said.

Boze has said campaign will be centered on four focuses: development; fiscal responsibility; community engagement; and government accountability.