Plumbing business opening first area site, bringing up to 80 jobs in Kettering

KETTERING – A Columbus-based plumbing business is expanding, opening its first Dayton-area site.
The Eco Plumbers is holding a ribbon cutting for its new location in Kettering, where it expects to eventually grow to have 80 jobs, the company has announced.
The Kettering site will be at 4770 Hempstead Station Drive.
The company is a full-service and eco-friendly residential plumbing business. It offers a variety of plumbing services, including drain cleaning, traditional and tankless water heating solutions, whole-house water treatment systems, kitchen and bath plumbing, re-piping, sump pumps and downspout drainage, officials said.
The company’s new Kettering location will include a school for plumbing apprentices. With no previous experience or skill required, apprentices will complete a 14-week training program, then work into a position with the company through a hands-on mentorship, according to the company.
The ribbon-cutting is scheduled for today at 12:30 p.m.