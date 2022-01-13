Hamburger icon
Kettering Middle School closed Friday due to water main break

A contract extension for Kettering teachers has been approved, as has a new deal for Oakwood educators. FILE
caption arrowCaption
A contract extension for Kettering teachers has been approved, as has a new deal for Oakwood educators. FILE

Credit: FILE

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
Updated 28 minutes ago

Kettering Middle School will be closed Friday due to a water main break.

The district notified families of the closure Thursday evening in an automated phone call and later posted information on social media.

The water main break at the middle school campus, 3000 Glengarry Drive, was discovered near the end of the school day, the Facebook post said.

“Crews have assessed the situation and have determined that it will take a substantial amount of time to make the necessary repairs to the water main break,” the district posted.

Also, there will be no water service while the majority of repairs are underway.

For this reason, Kettering Middle School will not be in session Friday. No other district schools are affected and will operate as normal.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
