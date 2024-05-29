Kettering OKs measure to help defense contractor expand, add jobs

The aerospace-defense company hopes to expand its facility by 40,000 square feet, according to the county. The company wants to invest $3.5 million, and the project would create 20 new jobs while protecting 42 current jobs, records show.

ETI-Starwin has been approved for $150,000 in county Economic Development/Government Equity funds with a required local match from Kettering of $50,000 in an economic development incentive grant, according to city records.

Messages left with the Kettering business Tuesday were not immediately returned.

For more than 50 years, Starwin has served engineering and manufacturing needs within several of the world’s major industries, including aerospace, defense, medical, automotive, agriculture and energy, according to its website.