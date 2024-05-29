Kettering OKs measure to help defense contractor expand, add jobs

Credit: FILE

Credit: FILE

Local News
By
31 minutes ago
X

A measure to help a Kettering defense contracting business expand and add new jobs has been approved.

The Kettering City Council Tuesday night passed action for it to contract with Montgomery County and ETI-Starwin Industries for the business at 3387 Woodman Drive to “complete capital improvements” at its manufacturing site.

The aerospace-defense company hopes to expand its facility by 40,000 square feet, according to the county. The company wants to invest $3.5 million, and the project would create 20 new jobs while protecting 42 current jobs, records show.

ExploreEARLIER: Kettering hires Chodkowski away from Huber Heights as assistant city manager

ETI-Starwin has been approved for $150,000 in county Economic Development/Government Equity funds with a required local match from Kettering of $50,000 in an economic development incentive grant, according to city records.

Messages left with the Kettering business Tuesday were not immediately returned.

For more than 50 years, Starwin has served engineering and manufacturing needs within several of the world’s major industries, including aerospace, defense, medical, automotive, agriculture and energy, according to its website.

ExploreEARLIER: Kettering research park bike link to expand options with Centerville, Dayton
In Other News
1
Memorial Day weekend fatalities down in Ohio for 2024 but up locally
2
Dayton among cheapest cities to own a dog; Rover survey gives more...
3
Police officer, 1 other injured in Dayton crash
4
2 Kettering teachers receive prizes in nomination-driven contest
5
Navajo Nation-owned company aims to bring 250 jobs to Dayton

About the Author

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top