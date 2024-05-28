Kettering hires Chodkowski away from Huber Heights as assistant city manager

Chodkowski submitted his Huber Heights resignation about two weeks ago, shortly before Huber Heights City Manager Rick Dzik was arrested on a drunken driving charge in central Ohio.

Last week Huber Heights City Council voted on two resolutions: one placing Dzik on leave and one to hire his interim replacement. John Russell, who serves as fire battalion chief for the Huber Heights Fire Division, was appointed interim city manager in a unanimous vote.

Kettering will now have two assistant city managers reporting to Matt Greeson, officials said. Steve Bergstresser has had that title since 2014 and has worked for Kettering for more than 20 years.

Bergstresser applied for the city manager’s job in 2022 before Greeson was hired.

In the new assistant city manager hiring, Kettering was seeking “a problem-solver who sees the big picture, identifies creative solutions, and demonstrates sound judgment and decision-making skills,” according to the job posting.

“The assistant city manager manages multiple projects and deadlines, is detail oriented, technically savvy and demonstrates political acumen” and will “effectively oversee multiple departments while providing senior level support to the city manager” the job posting stated.