BreakingNews
Trotwood woman charged in pursuit, deadly crash on US 35 near Drexel

Kettering hires Chodkowski away from Huber Heights as assistant city manager

Local News
By and
1 hour ago
X

Kettering has hired Bryan Chodkowski as an assistant city manager, just after Chodkowski submitted his resignation to the city of Huber Heights, where he held the same position.

Chodkowski is set to start the Kettering job June 17 after he leaves his Huber Heights position, according to the city of Kettering. Chodkowski had previously served as city manager in Riverside and Moraine. He also had a long stint as interim city manager in Huber Heights when that city had trouble finding a long-term city manager. Chodkowski said at the time he wouldn’t pursue the Huber manager job beyond the interim role.

Chodkowski submitted his Huber Heights resignation about two weeks ago, shortly before Huber Heights City Manager Rick Dzik was arrested on a drunken driving charge in central Ohio.

Last week Huber Heights City Council voted on two resolutions: one placing Dzik on leave and one to hire his interim replacement. John Russell, who serves as fire battalion chief for the Huber Heights Fire Division, was appointed interim city manager in a unanimous vote.

ExplorePOPULAR: New Kettering park opens June 8; will honor WWII flying ace, have short zip line

Kettering will now have two assistant city managers reporting to Matt Greeson, officials said. Steve Bergstresser has had that title since 2014 and has worked for Kettering for more than 20 years.

Bergstresser applied for the city manager’s job in 2022 before Greeson was hired.

In the new assistant city manager hiring, Kettering was seeking “a problem-solver who sees the big picture, identifies creative solutions, and demonstrates sound judgment and decision-making skills,” according to the job posting.

“The assistant city manager manages multiple projects and deadlines, is detail oriented, technically savvy and demonstrates political acumen” and will “effectively oversee multiple departments while providing senior level support to the city manager” the job posting stated.

ExploreEARLIER: Kettering OKs land sale to Dayton Regional STEM School in Miami Valley Research Park
In Other News
1
Wright-Patterson’s only flying mission will welcome a new commander...
2
Ramp closures on Ohio 4 and 444 near Wright-Patt first phase of $2.52M...
3
Proposed law would allow military families to enroll their kids in any...
4
Larry Connor plans to take submersible down more than two miles to...
5
Man killed in fiery crash in West Carrollton ID’d

About the Authors

Follow Nick Blizzard on facebookFollow Nick Blizzard on twitter
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top