Kettering plans fireworks for this year’s Go 4th Independence Day event

KETTERING – The city is planning to have its Go 4th Independence Day celebration this year, including fireworks.
The annual event at Delco Park was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kettering officials said they are hoping to many of the activities traditionally associated with the celebration, but will monitor and follow state COVID-19 guidelines accordingly.
The family-friendly event attracts thousands and has included entertainment, live music, food vendors and food trucks.
Kettering City Council Tuesday night approved $45,000 for fireworks for Go 4th.
The city of Dayton has said it plans to bring back its Independence Day celebration with fireworks. That event is being planned for July 3.