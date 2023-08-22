Kettering police use of force caught on video will be focus of news conference

Kettering police plan to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. today involving the use of force by an officer during an arrest last week.

Force was used Aug. 17 as officers arrested a 38-year-old man in the area of Ansel Drive and Wilmington Pike who had a confirmed drug warrant from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, according to police and Kettering records.

Part of the arrest is captured on a video that has been shared on Facebook, Kettering police confirmed. A segment of the video shows an officer appearing to strike the suspect with his fists while officers sought to restrain the man on the ground.

Officers were dispatched about 6:30 a.m. When they made contact with the subject, he was carrying possible stolen property, became “very evasive,” giving several different names and dates of birth, Kettering police records say.

“The subject was uncooperative, obstructed official business, and resisted arrest,” Kettering police records state. “He was found to have drug abuse instruments, as well as suspected felony drugs.”

The man was arrested on the county warrant and may face more charges, according to police records.

The use of force has been documented for an internal review process, said Officer Tyler Johnson, a Kettering Police Department spokesman.