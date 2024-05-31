Kettering two-month traffic detour starts Monday with David Road paving

A road detour near the center of Kettering will start Monday as resurfacing begins on a section of East David Road.

Westbound David traffic will be rerouted for roughly two months (until Aug. 1) between Ohio 48, or Far Hills Avenue, and Ackerman Boulevard for the $1.48 million repaving, which includes both directions on David in that stretch, according to Kettering officials.

Specifically, the work will close the westbound lane from Ackerman near Alter High School and St. Charles church, to Sunray Road, officials said.

“We’re doing some pole base repairs in the roadway in that section, as well as curb work and some other work in that section,” said project engineer Chad Ingle. “So, being that the road has a median in it, you can’t really get two-way traffic in that section.”

The city said detour signs will be posted, but no specific route was released. The eastbound lane will be open during the entire project, Ingle said.

The work will include concrete repair of curbs, and a replacement of the traffic signal at Ackerman and David, he added.

Much of the work is expected to continue into October. But the traffic signal rebuild will likely be done early next year because of delays in the supply chain, Ingle said.

ExploreEARLIER: Police raid Kettering internet cafe and a home; one arrested in gambling case

“We can’t order the poles until we bid the project,” he said. “Some of these poles are six to eight months out from the time you put in your order, which puts it down these poles showing up middle of the winter.”

The project was awarded to John R. Jurgensen Co., which submitted the lowest of three bids, the highest of which was $1.73 million, Kettering records show.

Resurfacing will be the final part of the work, Ingle said.

“It’s a pretty good-sized project,” he said. “It’s just the most impactful traffic is the one piece coming up here in the next few months.”

ExploreRELATED: All Ohio 48 lanes in Oakwood reopening, but Far Hills repaving closures loom

