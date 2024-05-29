All Ohio 48 lanes in Oakwood reopening, but Far Hills repaving closures loom

“There will still be some intermittent and minor construction activity, mostly restoration, with the ‘softscape,’ ” Kuzma said. “They’re also reconstructing a median at Forrer and Far Hills that was taken out as part of the project for the traffic shift. That should be contained in the median area.”

Oakwood’s section of the state route should be free of lane closures for a few weeks before the Ohio Department of Transportation starts resurfacing, he added.

The start date of that work, the first repaving for Ohio 48 through Oakwood since 2011, remains undecided, according to Loryn Bryson, an ODOT spokeswoman.

But Kuzma said the work, which he expects to last a few weeks weather permitting, will likely involve closing one lane at a time on Far Hills.

The estimated $1.75 million project was awarded to Barrett Paving Materials Inc. with the city paying $345,858, Kuzma said.