Kids in Crisis: Six key takeaways from our reporting on youth suicide

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis call or text 988 to the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, 24/7.

Key takeaways from our reporting:

1. The facts: Suicide is the second-leading cause of death among people ages 15 to 24, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. And the rate has increased dramatically in recent decades.

2. The power of listening: Studies show kids often communicate suicidal thoughts or intentions before acting, so its vitally important for parents and caregivers to actively listen to what children are saying.

3. Bringing hope: Our reporters interviewed a local teenager who lost a friend to suicide and was inspired to join the Hope Squad at her school to support other students.

4. What they’re saying: “There’s people that are truly going through these things, and you don’t know that unless you sit down and have a conversation with them.”

5. Survivor support: Whether someone is experiencing grief or significant psychological distress, those left behind are in a vulnerable position. They need support, experts say, and the support can best be served by those who have been there and made it through. Here’s a story about one woman’s efforts to provide such support.

6. In their voices: In Ideas & Voices, hear from several students from around our region share their personal experiences with mental health issues and what they hope can be done to address the crisis.