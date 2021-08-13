Kings Island closing Eiffel Tower this weekend, preps for 50th anniversary

The Eiffel Tower at the park and at sister park Kings Dominion in Virginia are one-third replicas of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France and are both 315 feet tall. The tower at Kings Island was built in 1972, while the tower at Kings Dominion was built in 1975. Both Eiffel Tower replicas have been in both parks since their public openings, according to Kings Island.

Showalter said the last time the Eiffel Tower was repainted was in 2004-2005 prior to the opening of the 2005 season. He said he did not know the specific color that it will be painted this fall. However, Showalter said, “when it opened in 1972, Sherwin Williams created a new color just for the project, ‘Eiffel Tower Green.’”