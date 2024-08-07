KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot to open next week near Dayton Mall

“Since opening our first location in 2018, KPOT has become a crowd favorite for traditional Korean Barbeque and Hot Pot,” the restaurant’s website said. “We are consistently highly recognized for excellent food, ambience and service.”

Described as leading a cultural dining revolution, the restaurant is the brainchild of four friends from different backgrounds who blended their cuisines over a shared table.

Hot Pot is an Asian cooking method where food is prepared using a simmering pot of soup stock. Guests will have a variety of soup bases, sliced meats, seafood, vegetables and other items to choose from. Korean Barbecue is explained on its menu as a popular method in Korean cuisine of grilling meats like beef, pork or chicken. The menu also includes BBQ seafood and vegetables.

The all-you-can-eat experience is $20.99 for adults from noon to 4 p.m. or $30.99 for adults from 4 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Prices on Saturday and Sunday are $30.99 for adults. The restaurant offers discounted prices for kids.

When dining, each table must choose to do Hot Pot, Korean Barbecue or both. If choosing both, it’s $5 more per person. There is a two-hour limit.

According to its website, KPOT has four other restaurant locations in Ohio including two in Columbus, one in Canton and another in Strongsville.

The restaurant will be open noon to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and noon to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information and updates, visit thekpot.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.