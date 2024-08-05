Toasted Brunch Bar + Cafe, a new restaurant concept by El Toro, to open at Mall at Fairfield Commons

“Through our U.S. and international travels, we have had the opportunity to experience unique flavors that have not been explored in this area,” said Enrique Alvarez, El Toro’s district manager. “We are excited to welcome guests and share our passion for food with everyone.”

The owners plan to fully remodel the 5,000-square-foot space to create a calm and vibrant atmosphere for customers to enjoy an espresso, coffee flight or specialty cocktail while working, reading or visiting with friends.

The cafe has partnered with several renowned restaurant chefs to specialize in bakery and breakfast options. They plan to offer a variety of fresh, made-in-house pastries.

Other new tenants at The Mall at Fairfield Commons include:

CLB XXIII, a new store located on the lower level next to H&M, has plans to open by this fall. The store will carry a range of stylish and high-quality footwear for men, women and children, as well as products that have become iconic in the fashion industry and are often rare finds.

My Phone Xpert, specializing in mobile device needs, is now open on the upper level near JCPenney. The store offers a variety of accessories such as chargers, screen protectors and cases. My Phone Xpert also offers repair services for cracked and/or damaged devices. The store has a kiosk on the lower level in Center Court.

In response to customer demand for high-end sunglasses, The Mall at Fairfield Commons also announced NYC Style Collection is expanding. The expanded space will offer a variety of brands including Ray-Ban, Michael Kors, Versace, Coach, Polo, Torry Burch, Vogue, Arnette and many others. Mid-priced options will be available.

NYC Style Collection is currently open on the upper level near JCPenney.

“With more than 130 retail, dining and entertainment options, we want to be able to offer guests today’s top trends, shopping and dining destinations,” said Ashley Mays, general manager of The Mall at Fairfield Commons. “We’re excited for guests to visit our new additions and to experience all that The Mall at Fairfield Commons has to offer.”

The Mall at Fairfield Commons is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information about The Mall at Fairfield Commons visit www.mallatfairfieldcommons.com or visit the mall’s Facebook or Instagram pages.