Wright State bond rating upgraded; Moody’s calls WSU outlook ‘positive’
Kroger says jobs from 2 stores closing this week will move to new Woodman site

Local News
By , Staff Writer
11 minutes ago

Kroger will close an East Dayton store and one in Riverside early Thursday night, moving all those jobs to a new, larger site between the two current locations, the Cincinnati-based business said.

The Pinewood Plaza location on South Smithville Road and a store on Spinning Road will both close at 7 p.m. Thursday, three hours before their 10 p.m. posted closings, Jenifer Moore, Kroger corporate affairs manager, said in an email.

“All associates for both locations will transfer to the Riverside store when it opens on Friday,” Moore said.

While Moore said Kroger does not share employment data, the company said earlier that about 160 jobs would be located at the new $23 million, 100,349-square-foot facility at 601 Woodman Drive.

Doors at the new Kroger will open at 7 a.m. Friday for shoppers, and a ribbon cutting ceremony will follow at 8 a.m.

Both current stores have been mainstays in their neighborhoods for decades. The Spinning location opened more than 60 years ago, city officials said.

Kroger opened a $1.6 million fuel center at the intersection of Woodman and Burkhardt in December. Before that, the property had been vacant since Kmart closed in 2017, Riverside officials have said.

About the Author

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

