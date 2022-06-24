dayton-daily-news logo
Large crowd decries abortion decision at Dayton pro-choice rally

Brittany Bojorquez of Dayton is among pro-choice demonstrators who gathered on the lawn of the federal courthouse Friday evening, June 24, 2022, in downtown Dayton after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, returning abortion policy to the state level. Jim Noelker/Staff

Local News
By
20 minutes ago

A crowd of around 200 people decried a U.S. Supreme Court decision announced Friday that overturns the landmark Roe v. Wade and returns abortion policy to the state level.

Chris Stanfield brought his daughter to the pro-choice rally Friday evening on the lawn of the Walter H. Rice Federal Building on Second Street in downtown Dayton.

He said he felt helpless earlier and wanted to do something and fight for his daughter.

“If you don’t fight for things, if you just don’t push back onto the storm, the system will run you over,” Stanfield said.

Julie Beall came to the rally with her sister Dona Noune, who said she’d heard the news first from her children who are in Europe before she heard the news locally.

Beall said she was angry at the state of the world and encouraged people to be politically active.

“I’m tired of people who say, ‘oh, I don’t vote because it doesn’t make a difference.’ This is the reason you vote and put people in that will fight for what you know is right,” she said.

The rally was organized by Joy Schwab along with the Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance.

“A fertilized egg is not a fetus. I am not an incubator and neither are you,” Schwab said.

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

