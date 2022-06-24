Large crowd decries abortion decision at Dayton pro-choice rally

Beall said she was angry at the state of the world and encouraged people to be politically active.

“I’m tired of people who say, ‘oh, I don’t vote because it doesn’t make a difference.’ This is the reason you vote and put people in that will fight for what you know is right,” she said.

The rally was organized by Joy Schwab along with the Dayton Women’s Rights Alliance.

“A fertilized egg is not a fetus. I am not an incubator and neither are you,” Schwab said.