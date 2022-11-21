Last 9,000-plus election ballots about to be counted in Montgomery County

It’s important that the election board has enough to time make sure everybody who cast a legal ballot has their vote counted, Rezabek said.

“There are races out there that can be affected by just the actual totality of all votes,” Rezabek said. “This is why it’s important to again reiterate that election night tallies are unofficial results.

“Our job is to make sure that we legally count all of those legally cast ballots, and that is what we are in the process of doing, and I think everyone is very confident that we are in the process of getting the numbers correct,” he said.

Rezabek said having provisional and absentee ballots that need to be added after Election night isn’t abnormal. He said it will become more common moving forward, as people become more comfortable voting absentee, and as election boards offer weekend and Monday early voting heading into Election Day.

“Those three days ... take my team away from doing the processing that’s needed for absentee ballots,” Rezabek said.

Overall, about 4,000 provisional ballots were cast in the general election, the director said, and a little more than 1,000 of them will not be counted. He said the most frequent reason ballots were disqualified is that the voter was not registered to vote.