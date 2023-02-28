BreakingNews
Women killed in ‘brutal’ Dayton shooting ID’d
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Last week to audition for Dayton Dragons National Anthem Tryouts

What to Know
By
43 minutes ago

The 2023 Dayton Dragons National Anthem Tryouts, presented by the Dayton Daily News, will conclude Saturday, March 4.

Audition videos, which are being accepted in lieu of in-person auditions this year, should be uploaded at www.daytondragons.com/nationalanthem.

Finalists will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Day Air Ballpark throughout the season. The grand prize winner will perform on Opening Day before the Dragons host the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday, April 11.

Explore35 events to keep you busy in Dayton this March

In addition, 25 national anthem finalists will be selected to not only sing to a sold-out crowd at Day Air Ballpark, but also to the entire Miami Valley region. These individuals or groups will perform live on the Dragons television broadcast for 25 games during the 2023 season, which are broadcast on WDTN’s Dayton CW.

In Other News
1
NEW: Rose adds Santana, Skid Row and more to summer lineup
2
Neighborhood bar near UD to reopen under new ownership
3
35 events to keep you busy in Dayton this March
4
Dayton Society of Artists celebrates Black hair in new exhibit
5
10 noteworthy shows to see on area stages in March

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top