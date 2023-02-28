Last week to audition for Dayton Dragons National Anthem Tryouts

The 2023 Dayton Dragons National Anthem Tryouts, presented by the Dayton Daily News, will conclude Saturday, March 4.
Audition videos, which are being accepted in lieu of in-person auditions this year, should be uploaded at www.daytondragons.com/nationalanthem.
Finalists will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Day Air Ballpark throughout the season. The grand prize winner will perform on Opening Day before the Dragons host the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday, April 11.
In addition, 25 national anthem finalists will be selected to not only sing to a sold-out crowd at Day Air Ballpark, but also to the entire Miami Valley region. These individuals or groups will perform live on the Dragons television broadcast for 25 games during the 2023 season, which are broadcast on WDTN’s Dayton CW.
