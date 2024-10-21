Day Yoga adds third location with new studio in Washington Twp.

“We want to reach more people,” said Devon Schmidt, owner and instructor. “We have a lot of students who live south of town, so we thought this was a good location to bridge that gap.”

Schmidt actually looked at the space at 5851 Far Hills Ave. pre-pandemic but held off at the time. Day Yoga opened its current space in Beavercreek in 2020, not knowing exactly what in-person yoga would look like with the increase in online offerings that the pandemic sparked.

“We found that many people really want to have that in-person connection,” Schmidt said. “So, to have growth coming out of that time is really wonderful.”

Day Yoga Studio has become a fitness mainstay since opening the doors of its Brown Street location in 2011. The first Beavercreek studio opened in 2016, moving to its current location in 2020.

From gentle yoga to a hot power hour and chair yoga to aerial yoga, there are a variety of classes offered for beginners and experienced yogis of all ages and abilities.

“Yoga is more mainstream now than when we opened Brown Street,” Schmidt said. “And more people than ever are coming to yoga.”

From improving strength, balance and flexibility to managing stress, yoga has benefits for the mind and body. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, numerous studies have also shown yoga’s benefits for arthritis, osteopenia, oncology, women’s health and chronic pain. Day Yoga also offers a new hot flash yoga class geared toward perimenopausal and menopausal women.

The new Washington Twp. studio will offer hot yoga as well as traditional yoga classes. The 2,000-plus square-foot space also includes two massage rooms as well as a retail area.

“It’s like a mini-version of Brown Street,” Schmidt said.

The same class pass can be used in all Day Yoga studios, a convenient option for those who want to try different classes or find the best fit for their schedule.

“We are trying to make yoga more accessible,” Schmidt said.

LOCATIONS

1100 Brown St., Dayton

2440 Dayton Xenia Road F, Beavercreek

5851 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp.

For more information, visit dayyogastudio.com.