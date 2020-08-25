Leaders’ memo urges staying safe, healthy all summer

Summer is typically a time spent enjoying outdoor activities like trips to the beach, family vacations, barbeques and summer concerts. This year, many of these activities were not fully available due to pandemic restrictions, leaving many searching for other ways to enjoy themselves.

Many bought pools for their backyards or proceeded to natural bodies of water to cool off. Some experienced nature from the seat of their bicycle going down a mountain, while others enjoyed the solitude of camping in the wilderness.

Every activity brings with it some risk, none of which should be taken lightly. Safety experts agree that recreational and home activities must be managed effectively to avert any potential dangers that could cause injuries or fatalities.

Over the past five years, 64 Airmen lost their lives to on- and off-duty preventable mishaps during summer months. Last summer alone, Airmen suffered 842 mishaps that took them out of work for at least one day. Sports, recreation and individual fitness mishaps made up the majority with 308, followed by motor vehicles with 147 mishaps.

“These fatal mishaps were preventable and unnecessary; they affected loved ones, friends and co-workers,” said Mike Ballard, chief of Air Force occupational safety. “It takes the commitment and discipline of our air and space forces at all levels to ensure our most precious asset – our people – is preserved.

“While navigating the final days of summer and the enduring pandemic, I urge everyone to keep their well-being as their goal in all activities, at work, home and during recreational or travel activities,” Ballard said. Many of these mishaps involved contributing factors like poor planning, inexperience, lack of skill, risky behavior and the consumption of alcohol. The memo adds, “When you plan for the unexpected, and use your risk management training and protective equipment, you directly contribute to the readiness of the Air and Space forces.” Summer safety information can be found on the Air Force Safety Center’s website at https://www.safety.af.mil/Divisions/Occupational-Safety-Division/Summer-Safety/ and the latest Air Force guidance for COVID-19 at https://www.af.mil/News/Coronavirus-Disease-2019/.