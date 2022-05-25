League of Women Voters to host Reaching Across the Aisle: A Conversation with Tony Hall and Bob Taft

Taft began his career in public service after graduating from college as a Peace Corps volunteer, working as a schoolteacher in Tanzania in East Africa. He served as an elected official in Ohio for 30 years as a member of the state legislature, a county commissioner, Ohio Secretary of State and governor from 1999 to 2007.

As governor, Taft focused on improving schools, reforming Ohio’s tax system, attracting advanced high-paying jobs, helping communities clean up polluted sites and provide better recreational opportunities for residents.

Taft now teaches political science courses and works with state and federal internship programs as a distinguished research associate with the University of Dayton.

