Learn to Earn Dayton picks Schweikhart as new CEO

Stacy Wall Schweikhart has been named Learn to Earn Dayton’s next CEO. She will begin Aug. 1.
“Stacy has deep roots in the Dayton community and a distinguished 20-year career in public service. We’re excited about her breadth of experience, and her knowledge of the region will be an incredible asset,” said Colleen Ryan, chair of the Learn to Earn Dayton board of trustees.
Schweikhart succeeds Tom Lasley, Learn to Earn’s first CEO who returned to that position on an interim basis following the resignation of Kristina Scott in March. Lasley will be joining the Montgomery County Educational Service Center, where he will assume responsibilities for education policy and advocacy work.
Learn to Earn Dayton focuses on helping kids get through school and become employed in careers that allow them to earn a living wage.
Schweikhart is currently the director of strategy and engagement at the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission. She said she has dedicated her career to building community and public engagement.
“With our immensely talented staff and dedicated board, I look forward to advancing Learn to Earn’s commitment to reducing disparities in education outcomes and fostering success for all children in Montgomery County,” Schweikhart said.
At MVRPC, Schweikhart convened partners and led planning processes around regional economic development, livable and equitable communities, broadband and digital equity, air and water quality, environment and sustainability, and transit and mobility.
She was intensely involved in the region’s disaster relief efforts following the 2019 tornadoes.
Before coming to MVRPC in 2019, Schweikhart held various leadership positions in her 18 years of service to Kettering. She earned a Master of Arts in Public Administration from the University of Dayton, and she has a certified planner distinction from the American Institute of Certified Planners.
