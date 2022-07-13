Learn to Earn Dayton picks Schweikhart as new CEO

“Stacy has deep roots in the Dayton community and a distinguished 20-year career in public service. We’re excited about her breadth of experience, and her knowledge of the region will be an incredible asset,” said Colleen Ryan, chair of the Learn to Earn Dayton board of trustees.

Schweikhart succeeds Tom Lasley, Learn to Earn’s first CEO who returned to that position on an interim basis following the resignation of Kristina Scott in March. Lasley will be joining the Montgomery County Educational Service Center, where he will assume responsibilities for education policy and advocacy work.