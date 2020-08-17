Learn to Earn Dayton hires new CEO from Alabama

Scott has been with Alabama Possible since 2008. Her resume says she grew the agency’s budget by 900% and made it financially sustainable, convened a statewide Education and Workforce Network, and increased FAFSA completion among Alabama students.

Prior to that, she was a managing attorney in the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office from 2003-07 and worked on political campaigns. She earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Florida and her Juris Doctorate from Emory University.

“I’m thrilled to join Learn to Earn,” Scott said in a statement. “I’ve admired the great work that’s happening in the Dayton region promoting student success and eliminating opportunity gaps for children from cradle to career.”

She called the education partnerships that Dayton has built “a national model.”

“From helping get more of our youngest learners ready for kindergarten to driving up college completion, Dayton strategically tackles challenges that prevent young people’s success, first in school and then in life,” Scott said.

Lasley, 73, was Learn to Earn Dayton’s first CEO. He will transition to become the group’s Program Manager for Policy and Attainment, focusing on increasing college and credential completion in Montgomery County and working with statewide partners to improve Ohio’s educational attainment rate.