Learners of all academic backgrounds advance at Miami University Regionals

Students who are on the college prep track have definitive plans after high school. For those on a different track, their future may be more uncertain. They may even be told college is not for them, although they know that graduating from college equals a more successful future. Miami University Regionals offer students from all academic backgrounds the resources and support they need to excel.

Belonging is key

Because some students may have already heard that college is not a good fit for them, the thought of going back to school can be stressful. When they decide to take that next step, it’s important for them to find a college or university where they feel like they belong. Perhaps they didn’t do well in high school, but given the right tools and resources, things could look different for them in college.

Miami University Regionals is a great fit for students who didn’t think they were cut out for college. There are locations in Hamilton, Middletown and West Chester, as well as a robust online program. The campuses are easy to access from major metro areas yet small enough for students to receive the individualized support they need in order to succeed. It’s a place where they feel at home.

Right support, right outcome

Marissa Kelly, a high school drop-out who later earned her GED upon serving in the U.S. Army, praises Miami Regionals for the services provided to help her feel more comfortable returning to the classroom. She admits her college studies weren’t easy, but the resources at the Regionals and the supportive professors made her feel more comfortable with her course load. She also used resources such as the Tutoring and Learning Center (TLC) and TRIO Student Support Services to help her succeed. “These were lifelines for me,” she said.

At a school where 29% of the student body is considered first-generation college students, meaning neither parent or guardian received a bachelor’s degree, services like TRIO and the TLC are paramount for students like Kelly. Miami Regionals’ TRIO program provides eligible students with academic tutoring, personal counseling, mentoring, and financial guidance. Weekly meetings with an assigned success coach help students stay on track to achieving their educational goals.

Of the 115 served by TRIO in 2020-2021, 84% of them either continued to the following academic year or graduated in spring 2021 while nearly 94% of students were in good academic standing.

Prepared for the test of life

The Tutoring and Learning Center (TLC) does more than prepare students for exams. Students learn what it takes for them to be better learners, find their confidence, and become more successful college students. Miami Regionals Math Specialist Brad Egelston has helped many students progress through college math. “As we work, I watch them not only get better with the math concepts, but they’re learning about themselves. They’re learning how they learn and they’re developing strategies and they’re coming up with techniques for getting the job done,” he said.

A place for those who will

Through student-centered support, high-quality academics, and so much more, Miami University Regionals is a place where students of all abilities can succeed.

Discover more about what Miami University Regionals has to offer at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/WeWill.